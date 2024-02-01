Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.83 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.370-9.570 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.33. 292,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

