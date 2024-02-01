Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Alphabet Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73.
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
