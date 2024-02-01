Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,104 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 200,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

