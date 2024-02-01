Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.20. Amplitude shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 129,583 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

