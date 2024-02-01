Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.99 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Ankr has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $235.46 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,108.60 or 1.00029320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00181599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02315909 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $14,207,113.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

