Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Apple Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.86. 64,142,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,726,707. Apple has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.