Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,630. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

