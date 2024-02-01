Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $41.50

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $43.46. Arvinas shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 98,448 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Arvinas Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

