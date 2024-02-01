Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Ashley House plc (ASH.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 191,968 shares changing hands.

Ashley House plc (ASH.L) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £728,937.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28.

About Ashley House plc (ASH.L)

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

