Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.54

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.64. Astronics shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Astronics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

