Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.11. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 112,170 shares traded.

Atico Mining Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$20.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.0469925 earnings per share for the current year.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

