Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $318.40. 610,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $318.40.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

