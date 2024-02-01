AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.560-2.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-11.030 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.69.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.15. 1,715,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

