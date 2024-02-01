Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.
Axos Financial Trading Down 7.6 %
NYSE AX traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 330,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00.
Insider Transactions at Axos Financial
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Axos Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
