Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Axos Financial Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE AX traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 330,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $20,955,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,120,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,287,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

