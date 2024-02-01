BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.79

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 125929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

