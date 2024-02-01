Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 83,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

