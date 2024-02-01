Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion-$20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.15. 992,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

