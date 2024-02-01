Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

