Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 175,827 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LLYVA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 122,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.62.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
