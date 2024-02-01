Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 175,827 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of LLYVA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 122,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,183,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

