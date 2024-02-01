Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 495,739 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 2,269,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 464,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.