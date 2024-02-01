Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43,120.63 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $43,120.63 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $845.83 billion and $20.45 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00549938 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00162829 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019675 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,615,493 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
