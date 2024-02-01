Bitcoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.80 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $236.75 or 0.00549656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $171.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00162572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00019574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,629,969 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.