BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BitShares has a total market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $147,494.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001412 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001273 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.