Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Black Stone Minerals

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 84,703 shares of company stock worth $1,444,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BSM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.