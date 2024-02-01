BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ: BKCC) recently:

2/1/2024 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – BlackRock Capital Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/31/2023 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2023 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – BlackRock Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 299,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,571. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $278.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment Co alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.