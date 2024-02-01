BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

