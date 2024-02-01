BNB Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $300.60 or 0.00697905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $44.95 billion and approximately $793.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,831 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

