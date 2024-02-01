BNB Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $300.60 or 0.00697905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $44.95 billion and approximately $793.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,831 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
