BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

DSM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 196,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 208,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

