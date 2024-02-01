Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.00% of CRH worth $391,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.32. 1,593,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

