Boston Partners Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.60% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $544,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.45. 703,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,055. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

