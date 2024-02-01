Boston Partners Has $510.84 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.62% of Dover worth $510,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Stock Up 1.9 %

DOV stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.66. 913,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

