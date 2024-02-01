Boston Partners Sells 2,197,542 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,156,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,197,542 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LKQ were worth $303,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 0.4 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.88. 516,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

