Boston Partners Sells 31,479 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.00% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $338,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 404,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,958. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

