Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.230-2.270 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.69. 7,198,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

