BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 5,937.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 4,547.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 48,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,537. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

