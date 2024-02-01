BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 762,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Cornog purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BrightView by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

BrightView stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 718,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $811.93 million, a P/E ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

