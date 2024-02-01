Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $206.30 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170,390 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $206,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939,458 shares of company stock valued at $328,784,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $397.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060,017. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $406.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

