Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $80,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

ADI traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.81. The company had a trading volume of 685,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,559. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.