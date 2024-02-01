Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 142,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,410. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after buying an additional 1,714,740 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

