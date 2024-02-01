Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 4.6 %

BC stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 3,110,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,996. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

