Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 5,553 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,569,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,746,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.87. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

