Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.