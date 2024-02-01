Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.64. The firm has a market cap of $231.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

