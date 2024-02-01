Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.71. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 319,684 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
