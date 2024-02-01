Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.71. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 319,684 shares traded.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

