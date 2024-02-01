California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.
Shares of CALB stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $27.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $390,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
