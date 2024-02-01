California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $25.33 on Thursday. California BanCorp has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $27.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California BanCorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.