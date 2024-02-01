California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. California BanCorp has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALB. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

