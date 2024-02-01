Calix (NYSE:CALX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NYSE CALX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after buying an additional 195,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

