Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.590-6.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.59-$6.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

