Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,822. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

